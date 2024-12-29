Tamannaah Bhatia is ‘Decembering’ with Vijay Varma and Kajal Aggarwal

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is spreading festive cheer this December with her boyfriend, Vijay Varma, and close friend Kajal Aggarwal.

The trio is capturing the essence of the season, sharing joyful moments together as they celebrate the end of the year. From fun-filled gatherings to candid snapshots, Tamannaah, Vijay, and Kajal are making this December unforgettable. On Sunday, the Baahubali actress took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into her fun-filled time with Vijay and close friends, including Kajal.

In the first image, Tamannaah is seen striking a pose with Vijay, Kajal, Nishka Lulla Mehra, and others. In the next photo, the Lust Stories 2 actress is seen smiling as Kajal hugs her from behind. Sharing the image, Bhatia wrote in the caption, “Love you @kajalaggarwal.”

Tamannaah, an avid social media user, also posted a video of her peaceful moments, captioning it, “2024, you were kind.”

Tamannaah and Vijay recently returned from their romantic getaway in Goa. The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the trip. In one of the clips, the couple is seen playing a video game with their friends.

Sharing the post, the 'Rebel' actress captioned it, “Goa getaway.”

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are said to have started their relationship during the filming of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2. Rumors of their romance surfaced after they were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, Vijay later clarified that their relationship did not begin while shooting for the film.

In an interview with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Vijay referred to Lust Stories 2 as a "cupid" but revealed that their love story actually began later.

He shared, "Lust Stories was cupid, but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was talk of a wrap party happening, but it never took place. So, we decided to have our own wrap party, and only four people showed up. That day, I think I told her I wanted to spend more time with her. It took about 20-25 days after that for our first date to happen."

In June 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her relationship with Vijay. Since then, the couple has been more open about their romance, frequently expressing affection on social media and making public appearances together at various events.

