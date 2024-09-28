Talented youth at forefront of India’s technological, economic transformation: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) By harnessing the potential of young talent, we are driving towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat — self-reliant and globally competitive, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

During a visit to IIT Madras to witness the indigenous first-of-its-kind 5G Testbed project, the minister said youth of our country are at the forefront of India’s technological and economic transformation.

“Initiatives like the indigenous 5G Testbed project here at IIT Madras are not only a testament to India’s growing innovation capabilities but is also a vital step towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world,” said the minister.

The 5G Testbed researchers demonstrated very high-speed communications (1Gbps) using base stations and technology developed indigenously.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, highlighted the commitment of higher educational institutions to the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 by exploring and developing new age technologies. He pointed out the 5G project as a significant effort in this direction.

Minister Scindia also visited the campus of Nokia Solutions and Networks in Chennai, where he witnessed the innovative applications of advanced Industry 4.0 technologies that are driving innovation in telecom manufacturing.

He was given a comprehensive tour showcasing advanced technologies such as private wireless, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).

The minister highlighted the importance of Industry 4.0 for high-tech telecom manufacturing and lauded Nokia’s commitment to fostering world-class manufacturing in India.

The minister also inaugurated Cisco’s manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur.

The Cisco facility will be instrumental in producing advanced telecom and networking equipment, which is essential for 5G and future technologies and in reducing import dependence. Flex India collaborated for building this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Cisco, as it is one of the beneficiaries under PLI scheme of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.