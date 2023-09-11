Taking blessings of god and goddess before going into 2024 'war', says Lalu Prasad

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday said that he is taking the blessings of various gods and goddess before going to the "war" of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi were in Jharkhand's Deoghar where they offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Baba Baidyanath Dham.

"We have visited the temple of Baba and taken the blessings before going into the war of 2024 Lok Sabha poll. We will visit some more temples and take the blessings of god and goddess," he said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife are visiting various temples these days. They had recently visited the Durga temple in Thave block in his home district Gopalganj, then the Harihar Nath temple in Sonepur town of Saran district and Banke Bihari temple in Patna on Janamasthami.

On the political scene, he said: "We have formed the opposition alliance called INDIA having 28 parties and its coordination committee meeting will start from September 12. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and other 13 members who are part of this committee will meet in New Delhi for three days and discuss the seat sharing formula. They will finalise the seat sharing about which candidate will contest from which constituency in the country.

"It is going to be a very important meeting for INDIA. Following that meeting, we will decide the future course of action to combat the BJP and the NDA. I will soon start the political campaign in different districts of Bihar."

Asked about who will be the "bridegroom" INDIA, the RJD chief said that there are 28 parties in the alliance and they will choose the bridegroom after the 2024 polls.

On the G20 summit, he asked what benefit did it have for the poor people of the country.

"They (the Modi government) have spent crores of money on it but can they describe what kind of benefit common poor people have with such an event? They are just doing hypocrisy and making tall claims but this time people of the country understand your hypocrisy. You will face definite whitewash in 2024. No one will defeat INDIA this time," he said.

"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is cheating the people of the country. In by-elections, the NDA was defeated in Jharkhand, West Bengal and other places. Unemployment, price rise, poverty is increasing in the country and they are trying to finish the Constitution of the country. We will not allow them to do that. They will be defeated and we will save the constitution of the country written by Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.