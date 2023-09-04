Taher Shabbir on 'Kaala': My character is the mother of all deception

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Taher Shabbir, who is gearing up to play the negative part in the upcoming crime series ‘Kaala’, opened up about what intrigued him the most about his character, and how he understood him better.

The world of 'Kaala' is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Taher plays the character of Naman Arya in the series.

Talking about the same, Taher said: "Naman is pure evil from the onset. It's because he has never known any better. He's a reflection of his upbringing and a highly disturbed one. He only understands power and victory. He is the one who will love to hate. What intrigued me is how Naman thinks, his past, the grit and resolve."

"My character is the mother of all the deception and hidden agendas in the show. Naman trusts no one and constantly deceives and forges ways. Most importantly, I just love playing a villain in a Bejoy Nambiar project," he added.

"Kaala" shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor and Hiten Tejwani.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

