Tabu showcases her photography skills and love for camera

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood star Tabu has flaunted her perfect photography skills as she took some breathtaking clicks of picturesque locales.

Tabu took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of images she clicked in Mumbai, Budapest, Koh Samui and New York. One photograph also featured a mirror selfie of the actress.

The star did not write any caption, but dropped several hashtags such as #Cameralove, #PhotographyFeed, #Mumbai, #Budapest, #KohSamui and #NewYork.

On the acting front, it was on January 11, when the diva joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's highly-awaited horror comedy "Bhooth Bangla," which also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani. It is directed by Priyadarshan.

Making the announcement on social media, Tabu had dropped a picture of the clapperboard with "Bhooth Bangla" written on it.

She captioned the post: "Hum yahan bandh hain (We are locked inside)"

The actress will not be returning for the sequel of the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De”. However, actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are set to reunite. They will reprise their roles from the first film.

“De De Pyaar De”, which was directed by Akiv Ali, also featured Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra. The film follows the chaos that occurs when a middle-aged NRI and would-be divorce is smitten by a young woman almost half his age and introduces her to his family, including his ex-wife and children.

Tabu was last seen on the big screen in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, a romantic thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in their ninth film together alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

The film follows a couple whose love story spans 23 years from 2000 to 2023, delving into the emotional depth and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades.

Ajay’s character Krishna gets involved in multiple murders and is sentenced to life imprisonment. This leads to Tabu’s Vasudha getting separated from him and marrying Abhijeet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.