Actress Divyabharathi plays a candle maker in Kingston!

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Divyabharathi, who plays the female lead in India’s first sea horror adventure, ‘Kingston’, featuring actor G V Prakash in the lead, has now disclosed that she plays a candlemaker in a church in the film.

Talking to IANS, Divyabharathi said, " I play a character called Rose. She makes candles at a church in the film."

Talking about her experience of working on the film, she said, "I felt very comfortable working with G V Prakash as we have worked together in my earlier film 'Bachelor'. The role I play in this film is in complete contrast to the role I played in 'Bachelor'."

The film revolves around the titular character Kingston played by G V Prakash, who heads out to a sea that is cursed.

It may be recalled that the entire cast was trained in underwater swimming by a specialised unit from Mumbai. The unit from Mumbai taught the entire cast on how to hold their breaths underwater for three minutes. This was because there were sequences in the film for which the cast had to remain underwater, hold their breaths and still perform.

This film will be special to G V Prakash as he is not only scoring music and acting in it, he is also one of its producers.

“ We have spent four times the amount that we would normally spend on a film,” actor G V Prakash had disclosed to IANS in an earlier interview.

The teaser of the film has triggered huge expectations from the film, which is scheduled for a release on March 7 this year.

Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Gokul Benoy, while the dialogues have been penned by Dhivek. Editing is being done by San Lokesh. Key technical contributors include S.S. Moorthy in the art department and Dhilip Subbarayan in the stunts department.

The sea fantasy adventure film, set against a coastal landscape, is produced on a big budget by Zee Studios in association with Parallel Universe Pictures, which happens to be G V Prakash’s own production house.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.