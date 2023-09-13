Tabu, Ali, Wamiqa Gabi get fed up with Vishal Bharadwaj’s secrecy in new ‘Khufiya’ video

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actors Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabi are getting all curious, anxious and finally fed up with director Vishal Bharadwaj’s secrecy for a new project, as he is keeping everything ‘Khufiya’, ahead of the release of his spy-thriller film, ‘Khufiya’.

Announcing the film’s release, a new video has surfaced on YouTube where Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi get a call from Vishal Bharadwaj for some new project. But he got a bit too ‘khufiya’ (secretive) as he was not disclosing the name, the script or even the poster.

Tabu, who is looking at the pages of the project gets surprised by the fact that the movie’s script, dialogues and even theme is a secret, while Ali Fazal is cleaning a mirror which says in capital letters ‘GADDAR’, (traitor) as Vishal Bharadwaj suspected that Ali Fazal had leaked his script.

Ali Fazal, however was himself astonished, wondering that how can he leak a script he doesn’t even know, and asked Vishal to answer him, though the director was constantly avoiding him and not answering him, leading him to say; “Sir, before I was working with you I was struggling, and now I am struggling even more” while struggling to wipe the mirror clean.

Wamiqa Gabi received a WhatsApp text from the director who told her to be ‘khufiya’, leading her to hesitantly say ‘I am doing a….khufiya music video for Vishal Dadlani sir..I am very excited’, before laughing mournfully.

The actors then end up having all sorts of questions, with Tabu asking where is the location and when does the shoot begin, Wamiqa saying ‘at least tell us the fees sir’, while Ali accused the director of ‘ghosting’ him, as he simply refuses to answer him.

The clip ends with Vishal Bharadwaj actually ghosting everyone and smugly sitting in his chair, before the release year for the movie pops out saying ‘Coming soon in 2023’.

‘Khufiya’ is a spy-thriller film that follows Krishna Mehra (Tabu), who is an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW). She is assigned to track down a mole selling India's defense secrets, while she grapples with her dual identity as a spy and lover.

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, with a script written by Rohan Narula and Vishal, the movie stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Alexx O'Nell and Shataf Figar, will hit Netflix sometime in 2023.

