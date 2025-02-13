Taapsee Pannu performs her own stunts in ‘Gandhari’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu does her stunts in the upcoming actioner “Gandhari”, revealed writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, who also shared a few glimpses from the sets of the film.

Kanika appreciated Taapsee for acing the action sequences flawlessly, she shared: “They were shooting a tense sequence, which involved a precarious wall climb that Taapsee’s character had to do.”

“Without using any body double, or any rehearsals (while due safety precautions were taken) — Taapsee has climbed up that wall like a panther, in one take! I happened to be on set that day, and as the shot cut, the whole set burst into thunderous applause!”

She further added: “It was quite impressive to watch, Taapsee has a certain litheness and agility to her that makes her the perfect casting choice for Gandhari. She’s going to surprise everyone with this kind of character that she’s never played before.”

Kanika added: “With Ishwak joining the cast, he has brought to the film a fresh wave of talent and layering to the story, and I can’t wait for the audiences to see the magic that these two have created on screen, under the wonderful direction of Devashish Makhija.”

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

“Gandhari” is the second project under Kanika Dhillon 's banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

Taapsee was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.