Taapsee notes it'll take a while for her to accept the view that ‘best revenge is no revenge’

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) It seems actress Taapsee Pannu believes that "revenge is best served cold," but she's also open to working on it to “find inner peace,” going by her recent post on social media.

Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a quote in her stories section that read: “The best revenge is no revenge. Move on. Be happy. Find inner peace. Flourish.”

However, it was her own reflection that garnered attention.

Directly below the quote, she wrote: “Hmmmmmm....... This will take a while to accept but ho jana chahiye.”

The 36-year-old star is an avid user of social media, where she often shares her love for sarees.

Recently, on July 7, the actress channelled her inner poet as she posed in a pristine white saree.

On the professional front, Taapsee is gearing up for the second instalment of the romantic thriller 'Haseen Dilruba', titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba'. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, with the first part released in 2021.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dilruba' narrates the story of a young married woman who, being an ardent fan of thriller books, becomes a suspect in her husband's murder.

Additionally, Taapsee has two other projects lined up, the comedy-drama film 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' with Pratik Gandhi and 'Khel Khel Mein' featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk.

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously made films such as 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. It is said to be about a situational comedy involving three couples.

