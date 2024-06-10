T20 World Cup: Win over Pakistan proves India are a formidable side, says Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Two back-to-back wins including one against archrivals Pakistan has proved that India are an experienced and formidable team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, said former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, highlighting the superb bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in Sunday's six-run win in New York.

Bundled out for 119 all out after being asked to bat first thanks mainly due to a fighting 31-ball 42 by Rishabh Pant, India fought back brilliantly to restrict Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs with Bumrah claiming 3-14 and Pandya taking 2-24.

This was India's second victory in the event after beating Ireland in their opening match and Harbhajan Singh was elated with the back-to-back wins and said, "The thrilling victory against Pakistan, has fans buzzing with excitement".

"Our lineup is packed with players who excel under pressure, ready to navigate the toughest situations. In the T20 format, India stands out as one of the most experienced and formidable teams. The stunning bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were crucial in securing that win against Pakistan," Harbhajan told Disney Hotstar during an exclusive first-of-its-kind LIVE cricket show, ‘Caught & Bold’ also featuring S. Sreesanth, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Sanjay Manjrekar and a host of other former cricketers from around the world.

Harbhajan said he is expecting more nail-biting finishes despite the challenging pitch and weather conditions. "I'm eagerly looking forward to more nail-biting matches, even as we face this challenging pitch and weather conditions. This tournament promises to deliver some unforgettable cricketing moments, and I can't wait to see our team rise to the occasion," said Harbhajan.

