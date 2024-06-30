T20 World Cup: PM Modi speaks to Team India, lauds Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Indian Cricket Team on the phone and congratulated them.

He congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career.

The Prime Minister lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final and his contribution to Indian cricket.

He appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Surya Kumar Yadav for his crucial catch. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution.

The PM also thanked Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi led his cabinet colleagues to cheer for Rohit Sharma's Indian team as it defeated South Africa in a thriller to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Team India from all countrymen on this majestic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Today 140 crore Indians will be feeling proud of your performance. You won the World Cup in the sports field but your performance in the event has captured the hearts of crores of Indian citizens," PM Modi said in a video message congratulating the Indian team on its victory.

Home Minister Amit Shah described it as "a glorious moment for our nation".

