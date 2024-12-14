Sydney Sweeney claps back at body shamers

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney has slammed those who body shamed her. The ‘Euphoria’ actress recently posted a video on her Instagram that featured dozens of screenshots of comments about her body.

One user commented, "Quite frumpy isn't she". Another wrote, "Nothing to see here other than an average chunky Yankee girl”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Many of the comments seem to be taken from a Daily Mail article that showcased photos of the actress enjoying the sun while in a bikini at her Florida Keys home.

As per ‘People’, the montage of comments then cuts to footage of the ‘Anyone But You’ star working out as she intensely trains for her role as Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic about the boxer.

Her fitness footage includes shots of her flipping giant tires, lifting weight, boxing and flexing her muscular biceps.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now”, Sweeney wrote in an Instagram post on October 16. "Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring”.

Christy Martin, 56, rose to fame in the '90s, becoming one of America's most successful female boxers. She became the first woman inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016 and also the first woman inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020.

She became the first female boxer to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1996, with Ronda Rousey becoming the second and most recent in 2015. Martin, who retired from professional boxing in 2012, survived an attempted murder in 2010 when her husband, James V. Martin, stabbed her several times and left her for dead. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

