Sydney Sweeney on Christy Martin: Was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a global level

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney shared her admiration for Christy Martin, the former professional boxer, and said that she was “blown away” that her story wasn’t more known on a “global level”.

The 27-year-old actress, who plays the real-life boxer in her new movie Christy, told Vanity Fair: "I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

Sweeney got herself in tip-top physical shape in order to play Christy in the movie. The actress was also determined to not use a stunt double for the boxing scenes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She shared: "Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force. I always believed that you would not be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits."

The actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, however she previously admitted that she's still "navigating" fame.

The actress, who has starred in various big-budget movies and TV shows, such as Euphoria and The White Lotus, told ES Magazine in 2023: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.”

“I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image. At the same time, I don’t owe people answers."

Sweeney shared that she still wants to have her "own peace and private life".

“I’m a very private person when it comes to my family and relationships. I want people to know who I am as an individual but also, I feel that I should still be allowed to have my own peace and private life as well. It’s a weird balance, I’m definitely still figuring it out."

