Swami Avdheshanand, Acharya Pramod Krishnam hail PM Modi's role in making Maha Kumbh a global spiritual milestone

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the head of Kalki Dham, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara have shared their reactions.

They have expressed great admiration for PM Modi’s statement on Maha Kumbh in Parliament. They have also appreciated the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam reposted a post by Swami Avdheshanand Giri on the social media platform X, writing, "Congratulations on the 'great' success of the Maha Kumbh festival and gratitude for Prime Minister Modi Ji's profound speech."

Swami Avdheshanand Giri posted on X in Hindi (translated into English), "The divine event of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the immortal and victorious expression of India’s timeless Vedic culture and its spiritual ideals, has been successfully concluded. Through the noble resolve of India’s esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this divine event has established India’s indelible identity on the global stage. The Maha Kumbh is a glorious reflection of Indian culture, where devotion, renunciation, penance, unity, and the sense of welfare for the entire world naturally come to life. Consider this: in just one month, over 660 million people gathered in the city of Prayagraj, which has limited resources, driven by self-motivation and spiritual discipline, with the intention of self-upliftment and promoting global welfare. In world history, you won’t find an event where such a vast gathering assembled peacefully."

He further wrote, "As followers of the Sanatan Vedic Hindu religion, we Indians are spiritual beings, and in our hearts, we have an acceptance of divine law. Our inclinations are towards the higher, spiritual purpose. We think about the welfare of every living being. Our faith extends to nature and its elements like water, air, life, and light. The culture that regards the Earth as a mother and foodgrain and water as deities, and that has inspired the vision of seeing God in all beings, is capable of creating grand, divine, and humanitarian events like the Kumbh. This stream of faith and divinity has been flowing uninterrupted since time immemorial. Even when foreign and non-religious rulers ruled our nation, our culture faced numerous attacks, yet our faith and belief remained unbroken. We are eternal. The Maha Kumbh was not a mere event, but a symbol of India’s spiritual grandeur and its superiority."

Swami Avdheshanand Giri wrote, "This unique event at Prayagraj has imparted a remarkable message of unity, harmony, and cooperation to the entire world. The grand celebration of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has strengthened the values of unity and social harmony in India. By the grace of the Almighty, the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh was made possible through the sacred resolve of India’s beacon of culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, and the immense efforts of the esteemed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Goraksh Peethadhishwar, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the continuous divine grace of the Almighty."

