Swagger Sharma 'got goosebumps' after seeing the edited version of 'Lucky Guy'

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Swagger Sharma, who is playing the lead in the fantasy drama ‘Lucky Guy’, shared his experience of writing the script for the show, and spoke about its USP.

‘Lucky Guy’ is an ode to family, friendship, love, and fortune. It narrates the story of a young boy, following his journey of luck and emotions where his life changes after receiving a locket.

Featuring Swagger as the character of Lucky, a college-going student with big dreams and good luck the show is a slice of life drama that is entertaining viewers with its unique storyline and endearing characters.

Commenting on the script, Swagger stated: “I actually wrote the script so didn't have the experience of reading it fresh, but when I first saw the fully-edited version in one go, I got goosebumps during the climax. Even though I wrote it, after seeing the edited version I gave myself a pat on the back for creating something good and worthwhile.”

Swagger outlined the unique element of the show, making it a must-watch for viewers.

“While on the face it’s a fantasy tale, where a boy receives a locket bringing him immense luck and changing his life, for me the show’s true USP is its portrayal of core human emotions. We have depicted the bond of a boy with his family and his grandmother whom he is so close to,” said the YouTuber.

Swagger further said it showcases the typical Indian family where he and his father don't talk much with each other, a best friend whom he unknowingly annoys every time, and then his love story in college.

“Everything we go through in college, along with studies, love interest, and how things get tangled if not handled properly, impacting his life and career. We have tapped into these human life and the real world scenarios in the show. Viewers would surely resonate with some or the other characters and relationships in Lucky Guy,” he added.

The three episodic show is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

