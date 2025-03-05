Suspected grenade attack on police post in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, March 5 (IANS) J&K Police said on Wednesday that a suspected grenade attack took place during the night intervening March 4 and 5 on a police post in Baramulla town.

A police statement said that at approximately 9.20 p.m., a blast-like sound was heard from the backside of Police Post Old Town, Baramulla, causing concern among the general public.

"No casualty or damage was reported. Police parties immediately cordoned off the area in coordination with sister agencies. During the search, at around 10.40 p.m., a grenade pin was recovered from the rear side of the Police Post outside its boundary wall, which is suspected to be of a grenade and leading police to suspect it was an attempted grenade attack. The grenade landed and detonated inside Police Post Old Town in an area where no damage or casualties occurred. The impact crater is yet to be located," the police statement read.

“A thorough inquiry has been initiated, and search operations in and around the area are ongoing.

“Baramulla Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police unit,” police said.

Police and security forces are on high alert in the hinterland, while the Army guards the Line of Control (LoC) in J&ammu and Kashmir to prevent any infiltration from across the border.

After the peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in the union territory in 2024, intelligence agencies say the handlers of terrorism sitting across the border have been frustrated.

These handlers of terrorism have instructed terrorists still active in Jammu and Kashmir to increase their activities aimed at giving the dying terrorism its last push.

Terrorists carried out several dastardly attacks in the last quarter of 2024, targeting the Army, police, security forces and civilians.

Army, police and the security forces have also carried out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

