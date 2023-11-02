Sushmita Sen calls Ila Arun’s character a ‘perfect counterpart’ to ‘Aarya’ in new season

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently awaiting the release of the third season of her superhit streaming show ‘Aarya’, has said that the newly introduced character of Nalini, essayed by Ila Arun, is the perfect counterpart to the titular character of Aarya.

In Season 3 of ‘Aarya’, we see Nalini go head to head against Aarya and change the game altogether.

Talking about her experience working with Ila, Sushmita said: "Working with Ila Arun in the upcoming season of ‘Aarya’ has been an amazing experience for me. She possesses a rare blend of talent and fierceness that not only adds depth to her character but also elevates the entire series to a new level of intensity. Ila ji is an exceptional actress, and her portrayal of Nalini is nothing short of outstanding.”

“As Aarya, I've encountered various challenges on screen, but facing off against Ila ji’s character is on a different level. She's the perfect counterpart to ‘Aarya’, and the dynamic between our characters is a force to be reckoned with. Among all the people that I have worked with, it’s safe to say she is one of the most-fierce actors I have worked with and seen on screen – male or female. Season 3 of Aarya will present Ila ji in a way like never seen before and I can’t wait to get back on sets with her again,” she added.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.