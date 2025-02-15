Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh reacts to filing of new PIL pertaining to investigation

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh has reacted to the filing of a new public interest litigation in Mumbai calling for a thorough investigation on the actor’s demise.

The case will be heard on February 19. The late actor’s father, in his conversation with IANS, hoped that the hearing will see things from a new angle, and the case would help uncover the truth behind the actor’s demise and determine if it was a suicide or a murder.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020 during the 1st lockdown. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was recovered from the site.

The case drew significant attention across the nation, and opened the dialogue on mental health awareness. It also brought the former Former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede in the spotlight.

A week before his suicide, Rajput had searched for three subjects multiple times on the Internet, Disha Salian, whom he had worked with on some projects and who had died about a week before him; news reports containing his own name; and information about a mental illness.

On June 13, 2020, the night before his death, the actor retired to his bedroom after dinner. At around 2:00 a.m. on June 14, he made two phone calls, one to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and another to television actor Mahesh Shetty.

However, neither call was answered. Rajput then woke up early that morning. Sometime later, he searched for information on "schizophrenia", "bipolar disorder" and "painless death" using Google.

The Mumbai Police started an investigation, stating the death was being treated as a suicide. A team of three doctors conducted an autopsy and submitted their provisional postmortem report at Bandra Police Station. On June 15, 2020, the Mumbai deputy commissioner of police said, "The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging”.

