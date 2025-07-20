Surveen Chawla does not follow a set process to approach her characters: I'm very instinctive

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Surveen Chawla, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Mandala Murders’, has said that she doesn’t follow a process to get in and out of a character.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and said that while she doesn’t have a process to approach a character, she makes sure to be 100% present mentally in the scene, and do justice to the truth of the moment. However, once the director calls for ‘Cut’, the actress easily moves away from it.

The actress told IANS, “I don't have a process. And I don't take myself too seriously. I stopped taking myself too seriously, as Surveen, the person or as Surveen the actor, both. This happened over the course of time. Where I didn't understand the hoo-ha. Or the bubble that I had created in my mind about who I was. I feel it's so important to not have that world around you where you're so engrossed in that bubble. That you can't have a bird's eye view of who you really are. I honestly don't have a process of getting in. Or getting out of one”.

The actress further mentioned that a character or a part has ever really lingered on with her after she is done, dusted, completed a part.

She continued, “I think my only process is to just internalise and familiarise myself with what is written on paper. To such a degree that it becomes like second nature. Rather first nature. And then second nature is when I go back home from the set. I think I'm very instinctive, spontaneous”.

“I just kind of get disconnected. There is no part that has hovered around my head. For me it's a job that when I'm at it, I'm just 100% present there”, she added.

