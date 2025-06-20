Suriya's film with director RJ Balaji titled 'Karuppu'

Chennai, June 20 (IANS)The makers of director RJ Balaji's eagerly awaited action thriller, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Friday announced the title of the film as 'Karuppu'.

Taking to its X timeline, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "With pride and excitement, we present the title of #Suriya45: 'KARUPPU'. A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose. #கருப்பு #Karuppu. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our director @RJ_Balaji. @Suriya_offl@trishtrashers #Indrans"

Actor Suriya too shared the title on his X timeline and wished the film's director RJ Balaji a happy birthday. He wrote, "Here’s our #Karuppu for you..! Wishing you all happiness @RJ_Balaji."

Director RJ Balaji, for his part, wrote, "#Suriya45 is கருப்பு #Karuppu @Suriya_offl"

The makers also released a poster that showed the silhoutte of a man holding a machete in his hand.

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

It may be recalled that actor and director RJ Balaji, who is also a well known commentator, had chosen not to be a part of the commentary team for this year's IPL because of directing this film.

RJ Balaji, who is known for his quick, witty remarks and who has been a successful Tamil commentator, had in a video clip announced his decision. He had said, “I am someone who believes that a person must focus on only one task at a time and do it well. Therefore, I am doing one job now. As I have to direct a film and as I have several responsiblities, I thought I should give a small pause to my stint as an IPL commentator,” he had said.

Stating that he felt bad even saying that he wasn’t going to be commentating, RJ Balaji said that this was “just a small pause” and that “After I finish this shoot, God willing, I will see you all in the next season of the IPL.”

