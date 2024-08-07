Suresh Wadkar to share life experience, tales from song recordings in new radio programme

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar will be narrating stories, experiences from his life, singing career, song recordings, and musical shows in the new radio programme ‘Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le’.

The singer is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. Suresh took the opportunity to reminisce about the evergreen song ‘Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le’ from the film ‘Sadma’. He discussed the song's recording and enduring popularity.

Inspired by this iconic song, the singer is venturing into radio for the first time. The programme, which promises to be a musical journey, will be available by Diwali.

Anchor Kumarr shared that the show will feature Suresh Wadkar narrating his sweet and sour experiences from life, singing career, song recordings, and musical shows. He will also share intriguing anecdotes from the music industry.

The birthday celebration saw his wife, Padma Wadkar, as a special guest, along with anchor Kumarr and Studio Refuel's CEO of India Chapter, Sachin Tailang and CEO of Dubai Chapter Raman Chibber.

The radio programme is produced by Studio Refuel.

Suresh performs in both Hindi and Marathi films, and has sung songs in some Bhojpuri films, Odia albums, bhajans and in Konkani films as well.

He was conferred India's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2020, for his work in the field of arts.

He is a frequent collaborator of music composer-director Vishal Bhardwaj with whom he has worked in films like 'Kaminey', 'Omkara' and 'Haider'.

