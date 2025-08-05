Surat Police acquire advanced drones to tackle festive crowd challenges

Surat, Aug 5 (IANS) Surat Police have added eight high-tech drones to its fleet ahead of the upcoming festive season.

With this latest addition, the city's police force now operates a total of 20 drones, enhancing its capability to monitor large gatherings and sensitive zones in real time.

Previously equipped with 12 drones, the Surat Police is expected to benefit from improved situational awareness and quicker response times, especially in congested or high-risk zones.

The deployment aligns with the department's broader strategy of integrating modern technology into policing and public safety operations.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot stated that the drones would play a key role in managing law and order during festivals, when the city typically sees heavy footfall in public spaces.

"These drones are extremely useful for keeping an eye on suspicious activities in crowded areas. Their deployment will add an extra layer of vigilance to our existing arrangements," he noted.

Procured through the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), the new drones will also support law enforcement beyond crowd control, particularly in criminal investigations. The aerial footage captured by these devices can be used as admissible evidence in courts, Gehlot added, potentially improving the quality of criminal proceedings and conviction rates.

Surat Police currently operates with a sanctioned strength of approximately 7,000 personnel, of which around 4,700 officers and constables are in active service, including both armed and unarmed staff.

The city has aimed to increase its force to 10,000 officers over the next few years to better match its growing population, which is now estimated at 64 lakh, close to Ahmedabad's size, whereas Surat has historically maintained about 60 cops per 100,000 residents, compared to Ahmedabad's 176 per 100,000.

The city also hosts a Special Action Force (SAF) unit - Group‑11 Surat - established in 2024 and equipped for riot control and rapid response to civil unrest.

SAF personnel receive advanced training modelled on the national Rapid Action Force.

