Sunny Leone: I can never do it the way Madhuri Dixit did in 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone shared she was nervous to shoot the song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0', that was originally picturised on twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit, and said that she can never do it the way the star did in the track from the 1995 blockbuster movie 'Yaarana’.

Sunny will be seen on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023 as she is set to promote her new track ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’.

The new season of iconic singing reality show, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

The actress made an appearance to promote her upcoming music video, a recreation of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' released by Zee Music Co.

The remarkable song, composed by the renowned Anu Malik and Enbee, features the exceptional vocal talents of Neeti Mohan.

During the promotional event, Sunny candidly shared her feelings about the project.

The actress said: “I was very nervous before shooting for this song and I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it. This song has become an iconic piece of Bollywood, and my rendition is a humble tribute to her.”

Meanwhile, Sunny has featured in the music video of another redone song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Raees’.

The actress has also featured in tracks like ‘Pink Lips’ and ‘Trippy Trippy’, among others.

Earlier, talking about the song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’, Sunny had said: "Madhuri Dixit has been a constant source of inspiration for my career. Whenever I perform my own songs, I aim to capture her elegance."

She further mentioned: “I have worked really hard on perfecting the choreography by Vijay Ganguly, and dancing to this iconic dance number feels like a great honour, and it's like seeing a long-held dream come true. I cannot wait for you to see how the song has turned out."

On the work front, she was recently seen in the neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The movie also stars Rahul Bhat, alongside Sunny. The flick premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Sunny next has Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’, and Hindi film ‘Koka Koka’, and ‘Helen’.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

