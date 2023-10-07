Sunny Leone aims to capture Madhuri Dixit’s elegance in 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0'

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who will be seen in the recreated version of 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0' which is originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit Nene in the 1995 blockbuster movie 'Yaarana’, expressed her excitement for this project, and shared how she tried to capture the elegance of the latter in her performance.

Sunny is ready to honour the iconic Madhuri Dixit by recreating one of her legendary dance sequences, promising a delightful spectacle.

Earlier, Sunny has featured in the music video of another redone song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Raees’. The actress has also featured in tracks like ‘Pink Lips’ and ‘Trippy Trippy’, among others.

Talking about the song ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’, Sunny said: "Madhuri Dixit has been a constant source of inspiration for my career. Whenever I perform my own songs, I aim to capture her elegance".

She further mentioned: “I have worked really hard on perfecting the choreography by Vijay, and dancing to this iconic dance number feels like a great honour, and it's like seeing a long-held dream come true. I cannot wait for you to see how the song has turned out."

Neeti Mohan has sung the song. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly recreated this dance number, which combines the sensuous charm of Madhuri with the timeless music of Anu Malik and originally choreographed by the renowned choreographer Saroj Khan.

The track was originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and the music was given by Anu Malik. The new track will be out on October 8.

Sunny had participated in the reality television series ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2011. She is also known for hosting ’Splitsvilla’. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’. She was also seen in movies like ‘Jackpot’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Tera Intezaar’, and ‘Ek Paheli Leela’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she stars in the neo-noir thriller ‘Kennedy’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie also stars Rahul Bhat, alongside Sunny. The flick premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Sunny next has Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’, and Hindi film ‘Koka Koka’, and ‘Helen’.

