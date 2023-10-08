Sunny Leone adds new layer of sensuality with her moves in ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress-dancer Sunny Leone's venture with her new dance number ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’ has added a new level of sensuality with a strong element of sizzle to the groovy dance track which only makes you want to party harder and enjoy life with greater fervour.

In the revamped version of the iconic 1990s track from the film ‘Yaraana’, which featured Madhuri Dixit Nene at her finest and most sensual appearance, Sunny Leone is able to match up to that level while still adding her own touch to the track thus managing to keep things original.

The teaser for the track which featured Sunny Leone doing some very classic dance number moves had generated a lot of buzz, and now with the full track out, the whole song with its music video plays out like a tribute to Madhuri Dixit’s original version.

The music video shows a strong level of elegance and desi flavoured sizzle, as the ‘Jism 2’ actress donned a glittering erotic outfit and showcased her toned body while dancing in a way that is sure to get others dancing as well.

A party-hard and live-life to its fullest-kind of song, ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’ doesn’t aim to sound like its predecessor and instead does its own thing, twisting things with a more modern Bollywood flair.

Retaining some tonal and musical similarities to the original, the revamped version nonetheless has enough of its own to offer as it mixes in the traditional item number song vibe with the original’s melody, electronic music, pop, modern Bollywood film music and more.

The production is soaring high and features a fully open room sound design with no restraint whatsoever. This sound design is also complimented by the grand design of the set with all the backup dancers and their highly synchronised performances.

Sensual, erotic, party-hard and all out fun, Sunny Leone is known to exude glamour and eroticism though this time, with her dancing and appearance she doesn’t let the sexual aspect overpower the track’s fun groove, as the actress could also be seen having a blast while dancing.

Now making inroads into Southern cinema, Sunny Leone is set to star in the Tamil film ‘Quotation Gang’ following her global recognition in 'Kennedy'. The trailer, with over a million views, hints at an exciting plot and a stellar cast, including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.