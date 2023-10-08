Israeli death toll passes 500; another 2,048 injured

Tel Aviv, Oct 8 (IANS) The death toll from the massive assault launched by Hamas on Israeli communities near Gaza and thousands of rockets fired into Israel is over 500, the media reported on Sunday citing estimates provided by officials.

Among the dead are over 12 soldiers and police who were killed battling the terrorists, the Times of Israel reported.

The Health Ministry also confirms that the number of wounded in hospitals has reached 2,048, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

The military continues to battle gunmen in border communities more than 30 hours after the assault.

Two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian national have been shot dead in the Egypt's Alexandria city by a police officer, according to the news website Cairo24, The Guardian reported.

The attack reportedly took place at the Serapeum of Alexandria, an ancient Roman monument in the centre of the coastal city.

Cairo24, a news website with links to the Egyptian intelligence services, said a police officer working with the security service in the area fired random shots “from his personal weapon” at an Israeli tour group that was visiting the shrine, The Guardian reported.

"The police officer was immediately arrested and legal proceedings will be taken against him," they said.

One injured person was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The attack marks a further escalation in connection with events in Gaza, including a rare incursion by Palestinian militants into Israeli territories bordering the Gaza Strip and an ongoing exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli military on Israel's northern border.

