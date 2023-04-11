Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh Ohlan in the web show 'Aspirants', has started shooting for the second season of the show and said that he is excited to reprise his role in the web series.

'Aspirants' deals with the past and present of three friends, Abhilash, Guri and SK, who are UPSC aspirants. The past is all about their struggle as students to clear the examination and the present focusses on their life as adults. It features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja.

Sunny in season 1 played the character of Sandeep bhaiya, who is a student studying day and night to clear the civil service examination.

While talking about reprising the role in the second season, he recalled working in season 1 and said: "I am grateful for all the love and appreciation that I have received for my work in the first season. It is a huge responsibility to live up to the expectations of the viewers and I will try to do my best. Hopefully people will give us their love and support as they did for season one."

On the work front, Sunny has done movies, TV shows, and web series. Some of his notable works include 'The Family Man', 'Bhaukaal', 'Inside Edge', and many more. He was also seen in the TV show, 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', and movies such as 'Mardaani 2' and 'Shehzada'. Sunny's upcoming projects include ‘The Railway Men'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.