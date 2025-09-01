Sunny Deol wishes his ‘mama’ Prakash Kaur on b’day, says ‘love you’

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol on Monday penned a heartfelt birthday note for his mother Prakash Kaur and showcased his love for her through a short message.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of himself sitting with his message. In the image, the actor is wearing a black shirt paired with grey pants and a turban and is lovingly holding his mother, who looks elegant in a yellow salwar-kameez.

In the image, the two are looking at the camera and smiling as they pose for pictures.

“Happy Birthday Mama Love You,” Sunny wrote as the caption.

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra's first marriage was to Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954, before he entered the film industry. They have two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The former couple also have two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta.

Talking about Sunny, he will next be seen in the upcoming war drama “Border 2”, which has been locked for a January 22, 2026 release. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. “Border 2” will release on January 22, 2026.

While ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, ‘Border 2’ is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

