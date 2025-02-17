Sunny Deol prepares for Baisakhi in the fields, embraces his 'Jaat' roots

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, "Jaat," has shared several photos of himself in a field.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Gadar' actor posted a couple of his photos where he is seen striking different poses in the fields. He looked stylish in a white shirt, pants, and his signature beanie. He captioned the post in Hindi, “Jaat kheton ke beech taiyyari kar raha Baisakhi ki, ‘#BaisakhiWithJaat.”

Last year In October, the makers revealed the first look of Sunny from "Jaat." The actor was seen holding a massive blood-stained fan in the poster. For the caption, they wrote, "Introducing the man with a national permit for Massive Action @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT MASS FEAST LOADING. Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory.”

The teaser, just over a minute long, showcased intense scenes, including characters crushed by dumbbells, flying police officers, and dramatic confrontations. Sunny Deol’s character was introduced as a formidable figure, initially seen chained up before he unleashes his wrath on his enemies.

The 'Ghatak' actor faces off against Randeep Hooda in the forthcoming thriller. The film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh. Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, the film features music by Thaman S. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, alongside TG Vishwa Prasad from People Media Factory.

"Jaat" is set to release on April 10.

Announcing the release date of the film, the 'Betaab' actor had written on his Instagram, “JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th In Hindi, Telugu and Tamil MASS FEAST GUARANTEED Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory A @musicthaman Mass Beat.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has several exciting projects lined up. Following “Jaat,” he will appear in the upcoming actioners, “Lahore 1947” and “Border 2,” both of which are highly anticipated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.