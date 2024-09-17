Sunny Deol finds motivation on great outdoors

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol shared a combined glimpse as he travels to explore the beauty of nature.

Through his photo-sharing platform, Sunny, who has 3.9 million followers on Instagram, posted a reel in which the actor spoke about his motivation as he witnessed the essence of travelling through various locations.

The 'Apne' fame actor also wrote a caption, "My Motivation: Spend as much time with Mother Earth as possible" with emojis of mountains and trees.

At the start of the video, Sunny said, “Feeling good. Feeling top of the world. Have a great day” and ended with a flying kiss for his die-hard fans.

Later, the video shows Sunny driving in his winter avatar as the actor is seen wearing a cap, a brown coat, and his all-time classy shades as he travels near the snowy mountain path.

The next shot shows a glimpse of the waterfall and later again the clip focuses on the winter background as Sunny eats a roll filled with delicacies. Later, the clip moves forward as Sunny travels to various locations, simultaneously showing Mother Earth's beauty.

The video also featured Sunny along with his better half Pooja Deol as well. In the segment, Pooja is seen throwing snowballs at Sunny, and they share a moment of love and joy.

Furthermore, the reel showcased the 'Salaakhein' fame star exploring other mesmerising locations as he completely delves into the air of such a soothing and calm phase of life.

Sunny also shared many glimpses while playing with snow which signifies the actor's love for the places that are located in the hilly regions.

In the final segment, Sunny shared pictures with kids, his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, a group of travellers and the flag of India which was made on the rock and ended the video while eating his favourite sweet dish Jalebi.

Soon after Sunny's breathtaking post went viral fans and celebrities, including his brother actor Bobby Deol, showered their love in the comments section.

Bobby commented with the numerous heart emojis on the post.

'Udan Patola' fame actor Poppy Jabbal wrote, "This brought my smile back" with heart emojis.

Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for his next film 'Border 2' which is a sequel to his 1997 film 'Border', helmed by L.O.C Kargil fame director JP Dutta. As for now, actors Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh have been roped in for the highly anticipated sequel.

Apart from 'Border 2', Sunny will also become part of 'Lahore 1947' alongside actress Preity Zinta. The film has been bankrolled by legendary actor Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Production, which will be helmed by ‘China Gate’ fame director Rajkumar Santoshi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.