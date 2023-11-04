Sumeet Raghavan's musical ode to Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who has graced the stage of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the megastar, and host of the show -- Amitabh Bachchan, by singing three of his hit melodies.

In episode 60 of the family special week of the quiz based reality show, Big B welcomed 'The Wagle Family', from the sitcom ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ to the hot seat.

Sumeet along with Pariva Pranati, and Bharati Achrekar came to the hot seat.

Sumeet plays the lead character of Rajesh Wagle, Pariva plays Vandana Wagle, while Bharati is seen as Radhika Wagle.

During the conversation, Amitabh said: “Rajesh (referring to Sumeet), you know Mr Computer says that you're an amazing singer. I want you to perform for our studio audience and viewers back home.”

“The instruments are here. We're eager to watch you perform. A big hand for you,” said the ‘Sholay’ actor.

Rajesh a.k.a Sumeet said: “Sir, I have composed a medley of your songs. There are three songs. The scale of the songs vary but I have fit them somehow.”

Sumeet started by singing ‘Chookar Mere Mann Ko’, which is from the 1981 musical drama film ‘Yaarana’, starring Amitabh, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja, and Kader Khan. The song is originally sung by Kishore Kumar.

The actor then sang the song ‘Salaam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan Zara Qubool Kar Lo’, which is from the 1978 crime drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, starring Amitabh, Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Rekha, Ranjeet, and Amjad Khan.

Before the last song, Sumeet said: “This one's an iconic song.”

He then crooned ‘Pyar Hamen Kis Mod Pe’, which is from 1982 action comedy ‘Satte Pe Satta’, starring Amitabh, and Hema Malini in the lead roles.

After the performance, Amitabh said: “That was fantastic, Rajesh. A big hand for Rajesh. Wow! Well done, sir. Beautiful. Sir, I have immense respect for all the musicians.”

