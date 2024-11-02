Suhana Khan shares treasured, unseen memories with her father Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Suhana Khan, who made her debut with the streaming movie ‘The Archies’, has shared rare pictures of her childhood with her father, the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and her brother, Aaryan Khan.

On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared pictures in sepia tone on the occasion of her father’s birthday.

She wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday, love you the most”.

King Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday on Saturday. The actor, who entered the film industry after a brief stint in television, capitalised on the opening of India’s economy, and made a seamless shift from grey characters to the king of romance.

SRK is inarguably the face of Indian cinema across the world with several honorary doctorate degrees, a Padma Shri, and the French Legion of Honour.

The actor was last seen in ‘Jawan’ and single-handedly pulled the Hindi film industry out of the commercial lull induced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Suhana had revealed the secret to her perfect svelte figure, which includes a combination of pull ups and deadlifts. She took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself working out in the gym.

In the clip, the actress, who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies”, is seen doing several weighted workouts including pull ups, hip thrusts, push ups and deadlifts under the supervision of a personal trainer.

The actress made her debut with ‘The Archies’ which was dubbed a critical disaster. The film was also panned for being the debut vehicle of Bollywood kids, and was caught in the nepotism controversy.

Meanwhile, Suhana will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘King’ which also stars SRK in the titular role.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.