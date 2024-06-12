'Suhaag Raat' challenge on 'Laughter Chefs' has celebs making 'rasmalai', 'masala doodh'

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) The new episode of 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' witnessed the fun 'Suhaag Raat' challenge, where celebrities donned their aprons to whip up some heavenly 'rasmalai' and aromatic 'masala doodh'.

Amidst the flurry of mixing bowls and simmering pots, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Reem Shaikh find themselves in a sticky situation. Krushna Abhishek, the comic maestro, offered his assistance with a mischievous glint in his eye.

The trio of Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Krushna take the hilarity to new heights, playfully enlisting the help of unsuspecting audience members, resulting in an unexpected twist that left everyone in stitches.

In the second battle, celebrities were tasked with mastering the preparation of 'rumaali roti' and 'seekh kabab'.

The Gen-Z duo -- Jannat and Reem may not be culinary experts, but they stun the judges with their spirited efforts.

Despite their limited cooking knowledge, they faced the challenge with enthusiasm and teamwork, winning hearts with their genuine willingness to learn and embrace new experiences.

The culinary creativity continues to soar in the third battle, where the artists craft decadent chocolate bowls filled with chocolate mousse.

In the fourth and final round, the kitchen heated up with dishes like jackfruit patty buns and potato twisters, putting the stars' skills to the ultimate test.

The episode is packed with entertaining segments, roasting sessions, adorable appearances by children that melted hearts and skits that had everyone in stitches.

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.