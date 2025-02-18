Sudhanshu Rai reveals why ‘Baida’ is never-before-seen cinematic experience of fictional world

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor-director Sudhanshu Rai has shared insights into why his upcoming project "Baida" stands out as a unique cinematic venture.

According to Rai, the film offers an unprecedented exploration of the fictional world, blending innovative storytelling with stunning visuals to deliver a never-before-seen experience. In a statement, 'Baida’s lead actor and writer, Sudhanshu, said, “My promise to my listeners and fans that they will soon be able to enjoy a never-before-seen cinematic experience of the fictional world I have developed over the years is fulfilled by Baida.”

He added, “A unique treat is in store for audiences across all age groups, from the Gen Z to the elderly. The plot revolves around a former spy who gets stuck in a dark entrapment that defies time and death. We hope that people will adore Baida's distinct and fantastical illusionary environment.”

On February 11, the makers of the upcoming thriller released its teaser which began with a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita, emphasizing the immortality of the soul. It then transitioned to the protagonist entering a 'world of darkness,' where he ultimately falls victim to the devil. “Baida” follows the protagonist's intense battle with a malevolent force as he journeys through various places and dimensions in a desperate fight for survival.

Speaking about her character, Shobhit, a journalist-turned-actor, shared, “I play the character of Golu in Baida, and he is probably the most lovable character in the film. He speaks Bhojpuri, has a carefree attitude, and is the breather amidst intense characters and situations. I hope the audience will be entertained by Golu and will smile, laugh, and cry with him when they meet him in the theatres.”

Directed by Puneet Sharma, “Baida” also stars Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, ⁠Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani, ⁠Tarun Khanna, Siddharth Banerjee, Deepak Wadhwa, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, and Pradeep Kabra in pivotal roles.

The sci-fi supernatural thriller will release in cinemas on March 21.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.