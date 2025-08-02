Sudhakar Chaturvedi, acquitted in Malegaon blast case, honoured by 'Rashtra Pratham'

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) After years of mental, social, and legal persecution, devout patriot Sudhakar Chaturvedi was honoured in a grand ceremony organised by Rashtra Pratham on Saturday.

The event took place near Sativali Lake at Gram Devi Temple in Vasai (East), drawing enthusiastic participation from a large number of local citizens.

The programme commenced with a celebratory welcome for Chaturvedi, marked by loud firecrackers.

Chief organiser and founder of Rashtra Pratham, Shivkumar Pandey, paid tribute to Chaturvedi’s unwavering commitment to truth, courage, and relentless struggle over the years, presenting him with a special honour.

Recalling the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, speakers at the event highlighted how the then-Congress government allegedly coined the term "Hindu Terrorism" to falsely implicate innocent individuals.

Figures like Col. Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi were not only arrested but also subjected to prolonged legal harassment through fabricated evidence and politically driven narratives.

The recent verdict by the Special NIA Court, which acquitted all accused, has now confirmed what many believed all along - that the entire case was part of a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the image of the Hindu community.

Describing the judgment as a victory of truth and justice, the organisers called it a strong rebuttal to divisive forces who, in their agenda-driven narratives, misused terms like "Saffron Terror" to attack India’s cultural identity.

Attendees at the ceremony took a collective pledge to remain united and raise their voices against any such injustice in the future.

