Sudan's RSF, allies ink deal in Kenya to form 'unity govt'

Nairobi, Feb 24 (IANS) Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allies signed a charter to establish a unity government in the conflict-hit country.

The charter was sealed behind a closed-door event on Sunday at 2:00 a.m. local time in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, despite protests from Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that such a move could further destabilise the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The move by the signatories, including prominent rebel leader Abdelaziz al-Hilu, paved the way for establishing the Sudan Founding Alliance, which aims to promote peace and unity in rebel-controlled areas of Sudan.

Al-Hilu is the leader of Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, which controls parts of South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Key stakeholders who convened in Nairobi for four days concluded with the signing of an outfit that they believe will steer the nation toward the realization of a new Sudan, the alliance said in a statement.

It said more than 20 political parties across Sudan, 10 civil society organisations, and five military groups led by the RSF, among other lobby groups, are the signatories of the charter.

The parties resolved that a new army should be established which features all parts of Sudan and desists from political interference, stop the ongoing war in Sudan, fight terrorism, and further boost diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

The signatories lauded Kenyan President William Ruto for maintaining a nonpartisan position despite pressure and allegations that the Nairobi gathering aimed to form a parallel government in Kenya.

The signatories to the charter claimed that Kenya has only served as a platform for the more than 4,000 stakeholders to engage with the root causes of problems in Sudan and find solutions.

The Sudanese army, led by al-Burhan, has dismissed the move as illegitimate and condemned Kenya for hosting the RSF, terming it a blatant disregard for its obligation under international law.

Khartoum has also warned that such a move dismembers the African states and violates its sovereignty by interfering in its internal affairs.

The Sudanese government has blamed the RSF for the ongoing acts of war in the country, noting that Kenya's hosting the RSF forces to conduct its operations is an act of endorsement of the heinous crimes the group reportedly commits.

