Subroto Cup Jr Boys (U 17): Govt Model SSS, Chandigarh to face Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand in finals

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh will face Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand in the finals of the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament after winning their respective semifinals.

The finals will be played on Monday at the Ambedkar Stadium.

In the first semi-final, an extra time goal from Lanchenba saw Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 B, Chandigarh beat TG English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur in a tight contest. Lanchenba found the net in the eighth minute of extra time to send the school from Chandigarh into their second consecutive finals.

In the second semi-final, Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand prevailed over Govt Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram in the sudden death. Both teams were locked at 1-1 after 70 minutes of regulation time.

The deadlock could not be broken in extra time and the match had to be decided on penalties. Both teams missed one kick each which took the match into sudden death. The Mizo side missed the third kick of sudden death after Amenity Public School converted their third. The school from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand eventually prevailed 8-7 to enter the finals.

