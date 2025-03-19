Subhash Ghai talks about how ‘improvisation was a nature of film making’ in 1980s

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has talked about in the 1980s improvisation as a nature of filmmaking and rehearsals were done on the spot.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a black-and-white photograph capturing a joyful moment during the shoot of the song “Main Solah Baras Ki” from the film “Karz” sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

“Do know u this pretty girl rehearsing her dance steps is TINA MUNIM - AMBANI now

For our song - “ Mai solah baras ki- tu 17 baras ka “. With rishi kapoor in film KARZ in 1980. Those days we used to compose n rehearse on locations only on the spot only. Improvisation was a nature of film making in those days.(sic).”

He added: “I casted Tina as Tina in film as she used to behave talk laugh as innocent teenager as you see her the film. KARZ today Celebrating its 45 years when everything has changed in cinema world but a spirit to celebrate your golden work.(sic).”

On March 11, Subhash Ghai posted an old picture of Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim from the shoot of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Subhash dropped the picture, where the late star is seen smoking a cigarette, Ghai is in the middle, and Tina is standing next to the two. It seems that the filmmaker was giving instructions for a scene for the film.

“CANT BELIEVE. IT : directing rishi kapoor n tina munim. KARZ : 45 years ago Now showing as premier film at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL 21 March 11.30 am on big screen at PVR BKC BANDRA MUMBAI. (sic)."

"N Meeting Simi garewal Tina munim (ambani) mrs neetu rishi kapoor cinematographer kamalakar rao n pyare lal ji on one stage with memories Om shanti om (sic),” Subhash wrote as the caption.

“Karz,” told the story of Monty discovering the shocking truth about his past life when he was killed by his gold-digger wife, while his family was rendered homeless. Supported by his lover, he decides to set things right once and for all.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.