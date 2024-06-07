Subha Rajput believes actors in mythological shows don't face risk of being typecast

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Subha Rajput, who is starring as Devi Shakti in the show 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav', does not agree that actors starring in mythological shows face the risk of being pigeonholed.

On her view about actors in mythological shows often facing the risk of being typecast, Subha said: "No, I don't think so. Breaking free from typecasting is all about displaying one's versatility. I'm happy that with this character I'm getting to showcase a range of emotions. I have received recognition for my role and it is gratifying that all our efforts are getting appreciated."

'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav' delves into the upcoming dramatic sequence involving Ganesh.

Subha said that the upcoming sequence explores themes of duty, misunderstanding, forgiveness and the consequences of actions in the divine realm.

She added, "Ganesh, while guarding his mother Parvati during the bath, denies entry to Mahadev, leading to a fierce conflict. Mahadev, angered by Ganesh's defiance, storms away and later returns with Nandi and the Ganas, resulting in a battle where Ganesh defeats many of them."

"Eventually, Mahadev, enraged, severs Ganesh's head. That's when Parvati, horrified and heartbroken, transforms into Kali, threatening to destroy the world," she said.

Did she prep to play a mother?

Subha said, "Yes, I have played the role of a mother on the show before, being the mother to Kartikeya, so it is not entirely new to me. However, when it comes to preparing for this upcoming sequence and finding inspiration, I draw a lot from my own mother.

"Her strength and nurturing nature guide me in portraying Parvati's emotions authentically."

She said that working with Riyansh Dabhi, who plays Ganesh, naturally brings out maternal instincts in her.

When asked about the favourite shade of her character, Subha said: "It has been amazing playing all the shades of this character, whether it is Kali Roop, Raudra Roop, Sati, or Parvati. Each shade has a special message and story behind it, and being part of this show has taught me many things. I truly believe all the shades are integral to the story."

"For instance, playing Kali allowed me to showcase the goddess' rage and power on screen. Meanwhile, portraying Parvati, especially in the upcoming track, gives me a chance to experience motherhood."

'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.