Student held for stabbing parents to death in UP

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), March 31 (IANS) A B.Com student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been arrested for brutally stabbing his parents to death in Zakir Nagar locality under Quarsi police circle.

A 38 second video clip that went viral on social media on Thursday, shows the 20-year-old student hysterically stabbing his parents to death inside a room in their rented house.

Neighbours, who gathered outside the window, can be seen pleading with the youth to spare his parents.

According to police, the killer was identified as Mohd Gulamuddin.

He had an argument with his father Mohd Ishaq, 60, an Imam in a mosque, and mother, 57, over a petty issue.

The argument took a violent turn when the youth, in a fit of rage, locked the door of the room from inside and stabbed his parents using a pair of scissors, a kitchen knife, a hammer and an iron.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the house and tried to stop him by shouting through the window but to no avail.

Meanwhile, someone recorded the crime and uploaded it on social media.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the murders and arrested Gulamuddin.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to the house owner, Mohd Saleem, "The family used to live in Rampur and had migrated here for better education for their children. The deceased Ishaq and his wife were very good parents. The youth is suffering from some mental problem."

Gulamuddin has a brother and two sisters.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters, "The accused has been arrested, and a forensic department team was called to collect evidence."

SHO Quarsi police station, Arvind Kumar, said, "The deceased couple's daughter, Mehzabi, filed a police complaint following which a case under section 302 of IPC has been registered against the accused. He has been sent to jail."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.