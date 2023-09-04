Student commits suicide at Kolkata school, parents accuse authorities of abetment

Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old student of Silver Point High School, a reputed English-medium school in Kolkata, allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon by jumping off the fifth floor of the school building.

The blood-soaked body of the student was found in front of the multi-story school building. The parents of the deceased have accused the school authorities of abetting the suicide of their son.

“I was informed by the school authorities in the afternoon that my son has fallen from the stairs of the school. When I reached the school, I was informed that he has committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of the school building.

"My son was facing immense mental harassment from the school authorities for the last couple of years, as I was one of the guardians who had protested against the school authorities decision to hike the fee substantially during the Covid-19 period,” the victim’s father said.

He also said that his son had failed to submit a project report to the school which he was supposed to.

“He was humiliated in front of other students for that. He was even made to stand on the corridor holding his ears,” the victim’s father claimed.

The body of the student has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have launched an investigation based on the allegations of the victim’s parents. No reaction came from the school authorities till the time of filing of this report.

This is the second case of student’s suicide surfacing in West Bengal in the last 48 hours. On Saturday, the headmaster of a school in Darjeeling district was arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old student of his school.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.