Strict action for operating illegal maternity clinics, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday informed the legislative assembly that strict action would be taken for operating an illegal maternity clinic in the state.

Replying to a question asked by member Chaudhary Maman Khan regarding illegal maternity clinic operating in Nuh during the question hour, Saini said the aim of the government is to provide accessible and better healthcare services to the citizens, and the government is continuously working towards this goal.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign from Haryana, and the state government is working “diligently in this direction. If any illegal maternity clinic is operating without a licence or degree, it will be thoroughly investigated, and strict action will be taken against the offenders”.

Replying to the question, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said that in Nuh district, four private hospitals are registered under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and 92 clinics are registered under the Health Management Information System (HMIS).

Also, 106 clinics are registered under the Central Registration System (CRS).

She said if any complaint or information is received regarding the death of a mother and newborn, immediate action is being taken. However, no such complaint has been received in Nuh.

The Health Minister, while giving detailed information, said a hospital having more than 50 beds is required to be registered under the Haryana Clinical Establishment Act.

In Nuh, only Civil Hospital in Mandikheda and Medical College in Nuh are registered hospitals under this Act. Responding to another question, CM Saini said the ESI Hospital in Panipat currently operates on 8.5 acres of land, and an additional block would soon be constructed.

The Chief Minister was replying in response to a question of member Pramod Vij. He said the number of industrial workers in Panipat is significant, which makes the need for an additional block essential.

He assured that a proposal would be prepared soon, and the process for the construction of the additional block at the ESI Hospital in Panipat would be initiated.

Additionally, he said over Rs 34 crore has been allocated to listed private hospitals for treatment from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024.

In another question, the Chief Minister told the assembly that the government has worked to provide tap water to every household in the past 10 years.

He said the drinking water is being supplied through canal-based and tubewell-based water supply schemes in the Rania constituency. The constituency consists 72 villages and 25 ‘dhanis’, with water being supplied through 48 canal-based and 38 tubewell-based water supply schemes.

Of these, 35 tubewell-based schemes have already been handed over to the respective Gram Panchayats. He further said in villages where the TDS level in drinking water is high, the water supply will be converted to canal-based projects.

