Storms of 2024 further augmented our spirit, we stand taller today: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, Jan 1 (IANS) The storms of 2024 further augmented our spirit and today, we stand taller because of your unwavering dedication and relentless passion, The Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, told employees in a New Year message on Wednesday.

Stressing that true resilience is not about surviving the chaos but transforming it into a wind that drives us forward, Gautam Adani said it is clear that 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary.

"We shattered financial records, faced extraordinary challenges and emerged stronger, more united and more resilient than ever before," the Adani Group Chairman mentioned.

"The journey to success is rarely linear. Our transformation is an outcome of navigating challenges that define us. At our core, we are fearless fighters, and it is through these battles that we continue to evolve and excel," the top industrialist noted.

He further stated that while the Group’s financial position has never been more robust, "my focus today is not on numbers but on the foundation we are laying for the future" and this year, “we are doubling down on our commitment to building a powerhouse of potential”.

"Our goal is to unlock the full potential of every individual. The greatest investment we can make is not just in systems or strategies, but in unlocking the limitless potential of our people who dare to lead and innovate," Gautam Adani emphasised.

"What I expect is that you will engage with us actively and share candid feedback. Together, we will refine and elevate our talent initiatives, ensuring they serve not just the organisation but each one of you in your pursuit of excellence," he noted.

As we step into 2025, "I extend my warm wishes to each of you and your families for a year filled with prosperity, health and remarkable achievements," Gautam Adani said.

