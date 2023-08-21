Stoppage of leakage in system helped in spending more on welfare: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that stoppage of leakage in the system enabled the government to increase spending on the welfare of the poor. Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela virtually, PM Modi said that "those getting their appointment letters today are joining the important responsibility of teaching in this historical period".

Throwing light on his Independence Day speech, he said that all those getting jobs will hold the responsibility of moulding the future generations of India, modernising them and giving them a new direction.

Highlighting the great injustice caused by not imparting education in the mother tongue to students who did not know English, the prime minister informed that the present government is now giving emphasis on books in regional languages in the syllabus which will become the basis of a big change in the education system of the country.

"When decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity”, PM Modi said.

Referring to the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the prime minister said that it has been formulated to adapt the traditional skills of the Vishwakarmas to the needs of the 21st century.

PM Modi informed that about Rs 13,000 crore will be spent on this and it will benefit those associated with 18 different types of skills.

The prime minister underlined that the scheme will benefit the section of society whose importance was discussed but no concerted effort was ever made to improve their condition.

Under the Vishwakarma scheme, he said that vouchers will also be given to the beneficiaries to buy modern tools along with training.

“The youth will get more opportunities to enhance their skills through the PM Vishwakarma scheme,” the prime minister added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.