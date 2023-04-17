Stolen items from Delhi govt schools recovered, 5 arrested

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Five people have been arrested after several stolen items from government schools across Delhi were recovered from their possession, a police official said on Monday.

Of the arrested persons, Sachin Giri, Mosim alias Lala, Rahul were burglers, while Brij Kishore and Harpreet were identified to be the receivers.

According to the police, a complaint was filed recently at the Dwarka South police station regarding the theft of electronic equipment from the office of a government school located in Sector 6, Dwarka.

The stolen items included a CPU, monitor, printer, scanner, projector, a Lenovo tablet, speaker and a keypad phone.

"During investigation, with the help of technical surveillance tools, Brij Kishore was nabbed from Dabri area," said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

On interrogation, Brij Kishore disclosed that he had purchased the mobile phone from Mosim at the cost of Rs 400.

"Subsequently, another raid was conducted at the house of Mosim and he was nabbed. During the search, an HP scanner and a printer were recovered from his possession," said the official.

"Mosim told police that he had stolen these articles from Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Sector 5, Dwarka and from Government Co-Ed. Sr. Secondary School, Sector 6 in Dwarka. He further disclosed that his associates namely Sachin and Piyush were also involved in the burglary.

"Sachin was arrested from his house in Uttam Nagar. One stolen speaker and an iron cutter (used in the offence) were recovered from his possession. Rahul was also nabbed and one Lenovo tablet, projector, and one motorcycle being used in commission of crime were recovered from his possession," the DCP added.

The accused told police that they had sold the remaining stolen items, including CPUs, printer, monitor, via OLX in Delhi and Patiala.

"A police team also visited Patiala, where the remaining stolen articles were sold by Harpreet. During the investigation, in Patiala, a printer, one HP CPU, one Dell monitor and nine Acer CPUs were recovered from Harpreet," said the official, adding that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.

