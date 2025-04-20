Steve Buscemi shares his experience of working with Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Steve Buscemi has lavished praise on ‘Wednesday’ co-star Jenna Ortega. Buscemi recently attended the Family Dinner fundraising event hosted by Exploring the Arts, a non-profit founded by Tony Bennett, at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

During the conversation, the actor shared what it was like working with Ortega on season 2 of the hit Netflix series, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, “Oh, she's great. She's just, she's so sharp and funny and down to earth. And just a wonderful actress, a wonderful scene partner. The best”.

The Boardwalk Empire star also says that while there’s not much he can reveal about the upcoming second season, he can assure fans they won’t be disappointed. “All very hush-hush, as they say, but I think it's going to be a great season, and I loved working on it”, he teased. Deadline first reported that Buscemi was joining the cast in April 2024.

As per ‘People, a teaser trailer dropped the following month officially confirmed the news, and revealed that he's playing a character named Barry Dort.

Ortega, 22, has also shared her excitement for the upcoming season. During an interview with E! News, Ortega said her character, Wednesday Addams, takes on what she thinks is one of the best scenes yet.

“Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season 2, especially in the last episode, is some of my favorite footage from the show”, she said at the time. “Which is very exciting for me”.

“Tim really had a ball”, she added of executive producer and director Tim Burton. “Everything is very graphic and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone, like, that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day”.

