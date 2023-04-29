Stebin Ben, Malvika Raaj come together for the first time in 'Pyaar Mein'

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Popular singer Stebin Ben has released his song 'Pyaar Mein' featuring Malvika Raaj along with him. They both have come together for the first time to portray the chemistry and love story between a small town couple.

Sharing his experience shooting for the track, Stebin, who is known for his singles such as 'Rula Ke Gaya Ishq', 'Mera Mehboob', among others, said: "'Pyaar Mein' is a beautiful love song. This is also the first time Malvika Raaj and I are working together and it was such a pleasure. The song expresses the feeling of falling in love and I hope audiences appreciate how the track is contemporised and made relevant for our current times."

Malvika shared that working with Stebin was a great experience that she enjoyed.

"It was such a great experience sharing the screen with Stebin Ben, a complete gentleman. Beauty in simplicity and in love's small moments, best describe this track and I look forward to the reaction of audiences."

Director Navjit Buttar also spoke about the love story depicted in the song: "'Pyaar Mein' follows the story of love blossoming between these two people who meet by chance, and after some friction they are finally able to reunite. It's a happy song with a happy ending."

'Pyaar Mein' produced by T-Series, featuring Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.