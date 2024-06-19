Star cast of 'Udne Ki Aasha' thank fans as show completes 100 episodes

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The lead actors of 'Udne Ki Aasha'-- Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora -- have expressed their excitement as the show completed the 100-episode milestone, saying "it speaks volumes about our content".

Kanwar, who plays Sachin in the show, said: "It feels great that the show has completed 100 episodes. And you know what's even more special? Since its launch just one week before the IPL, the show has managed to make its way to the top-five chart and consistently stayed there. I think that speaks volumes about our content and the connection the show has with the audience."

"With time, I'm sure it's going to rise even higher. And touch wood, the numbers speak for themselves. The love we are getting from the audience speaks for itself. I hope that just like we've completed 100 episodes, we will go on to complete 500 and then 1,000 episodes," he added.

Neha, who plays Sailee in the show, said: "It's amazing that we have completed 100 episodes. I'm really happy that everyone on the set and off it is enjoying the show. Personally, it fills me with joy to be a part of this project. The production team is thrilled as well since this is their first show."

Producer Rahul Kumar Tewary also expressed his delight at the achievement, emphasising the dedication and passion invested by the entire team.

"This is a reflection of the collective effort and commitment of everyone involved in 'Udne Ki Aasha'. This is just the beginning and we have a long way to go. Kanwar and Neha have brought their characters to life with sincerity and conviction, contributing significantly to the show's success," he said.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary in collaboration with Rolling Tales Production, 'Udne Ki Aasha' airs on Star Plus at 9 p.m.

