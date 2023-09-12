Stanford University list 2023 of 2% of the world’s most influential scientists features JGU’s Maharaj Pandit

Sonipat, Sep 12 (IANS) Professor (Dr.) Maharaj K. Pandit, Dean of the Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been featured in the recently published Stanford University List 2023 of the Top 2% of the World's Most Influential Scientists.

Recently, Prof. John P.A. Loannidis and his colleagues at Stanford University published the list of 2 per cent of the Most Influential Scientists around the world for 2023.

The list consists of researchers from different countries and research fields.

Professor (Dr.) Maharaj Pandit is the Dean of the Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability, and the Director, Global Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies, O.P. Jindal Global University.

A former Radcliffe Fellow, Harvard University, and Chair/Dean, Research, Dean, Faculty of Science, Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental Studies and the Director of the Centre for Inter-Disciplinary Studies of Mountain & Hill Environment at the University of Delhi, he has received this outstanding recognition as a prolific scholar, an active researcher and an inspiring teacher.

His research has been widely published in the world's most reputed and influential journals including Nature and Science.

Prof. Pandit is one of those rare scholars who has been able to link his research work and academic interest in sciences to humanities and social sciences.

For his outstanding contribution to the field, Prof. Pandit was elected to the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences, US last year (2022).

Pandit's research focuses on Himalayan ecology, conservation and sustainability that follows a synthesis approach to understanding ecological patterns, biotic extinctions driven by changes in land use due to large-scale development projects such as dams.

He pioneered studies on genomic traits influencing plant invasiveness and rarity and is recognised as a global leader in the field.

Pandit is internationally recognised for his research on the impact of land use changes, large-scale development, and climate change on the Himalayan biodiversity, ecosystems and the region as a whole.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar lauded the unique honour and said, “This is a distinguished recognition from one of the leading institutions in the world today. The recognition brings great honour to O.P. Jindal Global University and its notable and illustrious faculty members such as Dr. Maharaj Pandit to be named in such an eminent list which recognises some of the most outstanding members of the science community. We are fortunate that Dr. Pandit leads our School of Environment and Sustainability and brings with him global acclaim and international expertise which directly benefits our institution and our students. I congratulate him on this singular recognition.”

Pandit acknowledged the exclusive honour and said: “It is important for Indian scientists and researchers to be recognised for their tireless efforts and work in their respective areas. The Stanford University List 2023 of the Top 2% of the World's Most Influential Scientists is renowned as the most definite list of world’s top scientists and it is my humble honour to be included in this list. The world has been facing an unmitigated climate crisis and we need to work together as scientists to solve complex environmental challenges of the present and the future. My endeavor is to work towards advancing knowledge and best practices in the fields of environment and sustainability through impactful research and partnerships with industry, government, and civil society.”

Dean Pandit is Ngee Ann Kongsi Distinguished Visiting Professor at the National University of Singapore, a position he also held in 2019.

He was visiting Senior Fellow in the University Scholars Programme and holds an adjunct appointment in the Department of Geography at the National University of Singapore.

He is also an Adjunct Full Professor in the Department of Natural Resources Science at the University of Rhode Island. He earned his Ph.D. at University of Delhi and is a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi and National Academy of Sciences of India.

Pandit is an International member to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the field of biological sciences.

