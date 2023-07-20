Stalin requests PM to raise Katchatheevu issue during SL President's visit

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin requested him to raise the issue of the retrieval of the Katchatheevu islet during Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi on Friday.

In his letter, Stalin claimed that the ceding of the island in 1974 occurred without the consent of the state government.

He contended that this has deprived the fishermen of their rights and adversely affected and impacted their livelihoods.

“Our fishermen face highly restricted access to traditional fishing grounds, increased harassment and arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy on trespassing charges. Restoring the right to fish in the traditional fishing grounds of Palk Bay has always been among the top priorities of the government of Tamil Nadu.”

The Chief Minister also called upon the Centre to initiate diplomatic efforts for the retrieval of Katchatheevu.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu government and the DMK has been in the forefront for upholding the rights and aspirations of Tamils in Sri Lanka since 1956.

In his letter, Stalin added that it was imperative to protect the social, political, cultural and economic rights of the Tamils in Sri Lanka so that they can lead dignified lives as equal citizens the island nation.

The Chief Minister also recalled the constant demands of the Tamil Nadu government to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of apprehended Tamil fishermen in Sri Lanka.

He also proposed for regular consultations and meetings of the Joint Working Group between India and Sri Lanka constituted in 2016 for building up trust, facilitate effective communications, and ensuring smooth fishing operations.

